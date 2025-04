Max zablokował komentarze pod wpisem o obsadzie Harry'ego Pottera. Widzowie znaleźli inny sposób

It's official. Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snap in @hbo's upcoming 'HARRY POTTER' series. The series will be an adaptation of the Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. With one season per book, the show is aiming to premiere in 2026. Castings of Harry, Ron and Hermione are yet to be announced. 📲 Follow us for popular entertainment content and more #harrypotter #casting #hbo #wizards #fantasy #magic #tv #television #filmtok #movies