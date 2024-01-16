Emmy 2023 rozdane. Kto zgarnął telewizyjne Oscary?
Nagrody Emmy 2023 zostały rozdane. Wreszcie! Zwycięzców tzw. telewizyjnych Oscarów poznaliśmy przecież z kilkumiesięcznym opóźnieniem. Największymi z nich były seriale "Sukcesja" i "The Bear". Jakie jeszcze tytuły zgarnęły statuetki?
Emmy 2023 miały zostać rozdane jeszcze 18 września zeszłego roku. Ze względu jednak na trwające wtedy strajki hollywoodzkie zdecydowano się jednak galę przesunąć. Śmietanka branży telewizyjnej dopiero więc w nocy z 15 na 16 stycznia 2024 r. zebrała się w Los Angeles, aby uhonorować najlepsze produkcje z ostatnich miesięcy.
Emmy 2023 - pełna lista nominowanych i zwycięzców
Triumfatorami gali w Peacock Theater okazały się - zgodnie zresztą z przewidywaniami - "Sukcesja" i "The Bear", które zgarnęły po sześć statuetek. Ten pierwszy został uznany za najlepszy serial dramatyczny, a drugi komediowy. Nagrodę w kategorii najlepszy miniserial, antologia serialowa wygrała natomiast Netfliksowa "Awantura".
Najlepsza reżyseria – serial komediowy
- Bill Hader "Barry" (odc. "wow")
- Christopher Storer "The Bear" (odc. "Review")
- Amy Sherman-Palladino "Wspaniała pani Maisel" (odc. "Four minutes")
- Mary Lou Belli "The Ms. Pat Show" (odc. "Don't Touch My Hair")
- Declan Lowney "Ted Lasso" (odc. "So Long, Farewell")
- Tim Burton "Wednesday" (odc. "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe")
Najlepsza reżyseria – serial dramatyczny
- Benjamin Caron "Andor" (odc. "Rix Road")
- Dearbhla Walsh "Siostry na zabój" (odc. "The Prick")
- Peter Hoar "The Last Of Us" (odc. "Long, Long Time")
- Andrij Parekh "Sukcesja" (odc. "America Decides")
- Mark Mylod "Sukcesja" (odc. "Connor's Wedding")
- Lorene Scafaria "Sukcesja" (odc. "Living+")
- Mike White "Biały Lotos" (odc. "Arrivederci")
Najlepsza reżyseria – miniserial, antologia serialowa, film telewizyjny
- Lee Sung Jin "Awantura" (odc. "Figures Of Light")
- Jake Schreier "Awantura" (odc. "The Great Fabricator")
- Carl Franklin "Dahmer - Potwór: historia Jeffreya Dahmera" (odc. "Bad Meat")
- Paris Barclay "Dahmer - Potwór: historia Jeffreya Dahmera" (odc. "Silenced")
- Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton "Rozterki Fleishmana" (odc. "Me-Time")
- Dan Trachtenberg "Predator: Prey"
Najlepszy aktor – serial komediowy
- Bill Harder "Barry"
- Jason Segel "Terapia bez trzymanki"
- Martin Short "Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku"
- Jason Sudeikis "Ted Lasso"
- Jeremy Allen White "The Bear"
Najlepszy aktor – serial dramatyczny
- Jeff Bridges "Stary człowiek"
- Brian Cox "Sukcesja"
- Kieran Culkin "Sukcesja"
- Bob Odenkirk "Zadzwoń do Saula"
- Pedro Pascal "The Last of Us"
- Jeremy Strong "Sukcesja"
Najlepszy aktor – miniserial, antologia serialowa, film telewizyjny
- Taron Egerton "Czarny ptak"
- Kumail Nanjiani "Witamy w Chippendales"
- Evan Peters "Dahmer - Potwór: historia Jeffreya Dahmera"
- Daniel Radcliffe "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
- Michael Shannon "George i Tammy"
- Steven Yeun "Awantura"
Najlepsza aktorka – serial komediowy
- Christina Applegate "Już nie żyjesz"
- Rachel Brosnahan "Wspaniała pani Maisel"
- Quinta Brunson "Misja: podstawówka"
- Natasha Lyonne "Poker Face"
- Jenna Ortega "Wednesday"
Najlepsza aktorka – serial dramatyczny
- Sharon Horgan "Siostry na zabój"
- Melanie Lynskey "Yellowjackets"
- Elisabeth Moss "Opowieści podręcznej"
- Bella Ramsey "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell "Dyplomatka"
- Sarah Snook "Sukcesja"
Najlepsza aktorka – miniserial, antologia serialowa, film telewizyjny
- Lizzy Caplan "Rozterki Fleishmana"
- Jessica Chastain "George i Tammy"
- Dominique Fishback "Rój"
- Kathryn Hahn "Małe wielkie historie"
- Riley Keough "Daisy Jones & The Six"
- Ali Wong "Awantura"
Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy - serial komediowy
- Anthony Carrigan "Barry"
- Phil Dunster "Ted Lasso"
- Bertt Goldstein "Ted Lasso"
- James Mardsen "Jury Duty"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach "The Bear"
- Tyler James Williams "Misja: podstawówka"
- Henry Winkler "Barry"
Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy - serial dramatyczny
- F. Murray Abraham "Biały Lotos"
- Nicholas Braun "Sukcesja"
- Dominic Di Grasso "Biały Lotos"
- Theo James "Biały Lotos"
- Matthew Macfadyen "Sukcesja"
- Alan Ruck "Sukcesja"
- Will Sharpe "Biały Lotos"
- Alexander Skarsgård "Sukcesja"
Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy – miniserial, antologia serialowa, film telewizyjny
- Murray Bartlett "Witamy w Chippendales"
- Paul Walter Hauser "Czarny ptak"
- Richard Jenkins "Dahmer - Potwór: historia Jeffreya Dahmera"
- Joseph Lee "Awantura"
- Ray Liotta "Czarny ptak"
- Young Mazino "Awantura"
- Jesse Plemons "Miłość i śmierć"
Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa - serial komediowy
- Alex Borstein "Wspaniała pani Maisel"
- Ayo Edebiri "The Bear"
- Janelle James "Misja: podstawówka"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph "Misja: podstawówka"
- Juno Temple "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham "Ted Lasso"
- Jessica WIliams "Terapia bez trzymanki"
Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa - serial dramatyczny
- Jennifer Coolidge "Biały Lotos"
- Elizabeth Debicki "The Crown"
- Meghann Fahy "Biały Lotos"
- Sabrina Impacciatore "Biały Lotos"
- Aubrey Plaza "Biały Lotos"
- Rhea Seehorn "Zadzwoń do Saula"
- J. Smith-Cameron "Sukcesja"
- Simona Tabasco "Biały Lotos"
Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa - miniserial, antologia, film telewizyjny
- Annaleigh Ashford "Witamy w Chippendales"
- Maria Bello "Awantura"
- Claire Danes "Rozterki Fleishmana"
- Juliette Lewis "Witamy w Chippendales"
- Camila Morrone "Daisy Jones & The Six"
- Niecy Nash-Betts "Dahmer — Potwór: historia Jeffreya Dahmera"
- Merritt Wever "Małe wielkie historie"
Najlepszy serial – komedia
- "Misja: podstawówka"
- "Barry"
- "The Bear"
- "Jury Duty"
- "Wspaniała pani Maisel"
- "Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku"
- "Ted Lasso"
- "Wednesday"
Najlepszy serial dramatyczny
- "Andor"
- "Zadzwoń do Saula"
- "The Crown"
- "Ród smoka"
- "Sukcesja"
- "Biały Lotos"
- "Yellowjackets"
Najlepszy miniserial, antologia serialowa
- "Awantura"
- "Dahmer — Potwór: historia Jeffreya Dahmera"
- "Daisy Jones & The Six"
- "Rozterki Fleishmana"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Najlepsze talk-show
- "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "The Problem With Jon Stewart"
Najlepszy program satyryczny, program kabaretowy ze scenariuszem
- "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Najlepsze reality/talent show
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Survivor"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Najlepszy scenariusz – serial komediowy
- Bill Hader "Barry" (odc. "wow")
- Christopher Storer "The Bear" (odc. "System")
- Mekki Leeper "Jury Duty" (odc. "Ineffective Assistance")
- Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky "Zbrodnie po sąsiedzku" (odc. "I Know Who Did It")
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider "The Other Two" (odc. "Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play")
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis "Ted Lasso" (odc. "So Long, Farewell")
Najlepszy scenariusz – serial dramatyczny
- Beau Willimon "Andor" (odc. "One Way Out ")
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer "Siostry na zabój" (odc. "The Prick")
- Gordon Smith "Zadzwoń do Saula" (odc. "Point And Shoot")
- Peter Gould "Zadzwoń do Saula" (odc. "Saul Gone")
- Craig Mazin "The Last of Us" (odc. "Long, Long Time")
- Jesse Armstrong "Sukcesja" (odc. "Connor's Wedding")
- Mike White "Biały Lotos" (odc. "Arrivederci")
Najlepszy scenariusz – miniserial, antologia serialowa, film telewizyjny
- Lee Sung Jin "Awantura" (odc. "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain")
- Joel Kim Booster "Fire Island"
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner "Rozterki Fleishmana" (odc. Me-Time")
- Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg "Predator: Prey"
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover "Rój"
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Najlepszy scenariusz – program satyryczny, program kabaretowy
- "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "Saturday Night Live"